Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Up 9.8% in February

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 94,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of CCBG opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $544.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.62. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.
Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Capital City Bank Group Company Profile
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.
