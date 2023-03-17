Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Up 9.8% in February

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 94,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of CCBG opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $544.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.62. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.