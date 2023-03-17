Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.13). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.0% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 157.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

