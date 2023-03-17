Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Update

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 372,900 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

