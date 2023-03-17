Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Expands By 9.8%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 204,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cuentas Price Performance

CUEN stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Cuentas has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Institutional Trading of Cuentas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUEN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

