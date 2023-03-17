MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 518,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAG shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 214,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Trading Down 0.8 %

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.