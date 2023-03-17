Elementis’ (ELM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 144 ($1.76) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELM. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Elementis to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

ELM stock opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.42) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. Elementis has a 1-year low of GBX 85.10 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.10 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of £679.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11,440.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.10.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

