Insider Selling: Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) General Counsel Sells 16,778 Shares of Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.0 %

REXR opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 136.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

