The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) EVP Everett Neville Sells 2,982 Shares

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CI opened at $274.43 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $234.89 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.13 and a 200-day moving average of $304.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

