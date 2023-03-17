STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Director Sells $760,848.02 in Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after buying an additional 194,699 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,721,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after buying an additional 516,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.