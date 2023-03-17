Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Sells $741,332.44 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) insider David Crombie sold 107,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $741,332.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,629.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nine Energy Service Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $5.63 on Friday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

About Nine Energy Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 85,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

