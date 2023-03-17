Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Sells $741,332.44 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) insider David Crombie sold 107,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $741,332.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,629.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Nine Energy Service Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $5.63 on Friday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service
About Nine Energy Service
Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.