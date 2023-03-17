StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $21.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,110 shares of company stock worth $69,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

