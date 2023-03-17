StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.82 on Monday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

