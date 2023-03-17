NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.70.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

