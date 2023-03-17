NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
NTWK opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.70.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.