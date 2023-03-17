Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.14.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
