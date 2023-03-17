Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 260,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Capital Southwest stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 632,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 467,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,718 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 439,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 75,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 128,670 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.