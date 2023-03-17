Short Interest in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Declines By 6.8%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 815,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 880 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 369,899 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,618 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.1 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.