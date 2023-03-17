JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 13th total of 16,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 157,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

JPM stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $384.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.