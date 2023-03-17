StockNews.com Upgrades Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to “Hold”

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RVNC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $36.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,187. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $679,437.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 123,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,014 shares of company stock worth $4,421,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Recommended Stories

