SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.80 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $20.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.