Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Lowered to $0.50 at B. Riley

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.08.
Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance
Shares of SDIG stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.16.
Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining
About Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.