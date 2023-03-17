Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Lowered to $0.50 at B. Riley

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.08.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth about $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

