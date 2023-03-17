Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Beauty Health stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 9.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,408 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Beauty Health by 6,910.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $7,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

