Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.
Beauty Health Stock Down 1.4 %
Beauty Health stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 9.20.
Institutional Trading of Beauty Health
Beauty Health Company Profile
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.