trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRVG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.97.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. trivago has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $520.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.39 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in trivago during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

