United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $8.67.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Security Bancshares news, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $28,715.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 855,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,362.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,658 shares of company stock worth $71,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

