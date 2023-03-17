TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRUE. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TrueCar to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TrueCar to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

In other news, Director Brendan L. Harrington acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $25,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,741 shares in the company, valued at $518,765.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $16,067,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 867.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 495,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TrueCar by 458.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 511,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 419,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

