Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $1,226,070.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,226,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,346,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $1,103,500.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $1,097,000.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 70,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,525,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LPG opened at $20.25 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $817.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,944,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,023 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. UBS Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.