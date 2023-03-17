Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del Buys 50,000 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,695,601 shares in the company, valued at $240,110,688.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Valle Perochena Antonio Del also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 16th, Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 45,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,550.00.
  • On Thursday, February 2nd, Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 9,447 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $238,253.34.
  • On Tuesday, January 31st, Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 14,590 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $358,622.20.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $21.19 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $799.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after buying an additional 72,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,789,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,098,000 after buying an additional 76,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,823,000 after buying an additional 79,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,249,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

