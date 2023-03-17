Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $1,542,498.75 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.53. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $761,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

