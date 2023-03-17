Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $1,523,533.67 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,625.14 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,567.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,540.44.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,844.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.