Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Buys $1,122,000.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,435,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,934.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00.

Tilly’s Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $227.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,529,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 17.5% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 206,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 58.4% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 435,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.