Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Sells $1,420,260.66 in Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Vector Group stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vector Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vector Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

