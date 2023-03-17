Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Sells $1,375,740.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colette Kress also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $255.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.67 and a 200-day moving average of $166.22. The stock has a market cap of $630.86 billion, a PE ratio of 146.79, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

