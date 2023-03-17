HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,562,555.50 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,562,555.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,976,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,245,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $1,290,587.13.

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,472,098.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $415,740.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $11,970.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $120.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $205,085.24.

Shares of HRT opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HireRight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

