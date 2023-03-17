Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Opthea in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Opthea from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of OPT stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. Opthea has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 16.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of Opthea worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

