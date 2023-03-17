Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

FLGT stock opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $957.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.61. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $65.32.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

