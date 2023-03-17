Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

Provention Bio stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $24.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provention Bio

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,352,549 shares of company stock worth $31,794,691 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $2,370,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 79.6% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 8.9% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 153,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

