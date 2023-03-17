NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) PT Lowered to $12.00

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
NextDecade Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NEXT opened at $4.50 on Monday. NextDecade has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NextDecade by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.