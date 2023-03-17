Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Piper Sandler

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.91.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $21.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $44,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after acquiring an additional 647,804 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,844,000 after acquiring an additional 576,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $10,515,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 445,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,028,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after acquiring an additional 444,575 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.