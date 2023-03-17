Compass Point Downgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Neutral

Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

GOLF opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock valued at $101,811,476. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Acushnet by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

