Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Lifted to Buy at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Acushnet Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE GOLF opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock worth $101,811,476. 53.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Acushnet by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

