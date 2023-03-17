VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $14.22.

Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289,298 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

