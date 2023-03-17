Loop Capital Raises Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target to $18.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.15 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.58.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. Research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $205,209,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $205,209,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,866,527.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,645,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.