Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Benchmark

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GETY. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Images by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Stories

