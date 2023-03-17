General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

General Electric stock opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,065.67, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $94.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

