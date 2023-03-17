Raymond James Trims Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Target Price to $138.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.14.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,900 shares of company stock worth $12,593,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after buying an additional 49,617 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Globe Life by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

