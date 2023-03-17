Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XM. BMO Capital Markets cut Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. William Blair cut Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities cut Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Qualtrics International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.58.

NASDAQ:XM opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $31,876.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

