Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.