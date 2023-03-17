Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.
Viracta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.33.
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
