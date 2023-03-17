Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

