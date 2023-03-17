Maxim Group Trims WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Target Price to $10.00

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WiSA Technologies Trading Down 22.5 %

NASDAQ WISA opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.90. WiSA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $149.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WiSA Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 304.41% of WiSA Technologies worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

