Maxim Group Trims WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Target Price to $10.00

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISAGet Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WiSA Technologies Trading Down 22.5 %

NASDAQ WISA opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.90. WiSA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $149.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WiSA Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISAGet Rating) by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 304.41% of WiSA Technologies worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.