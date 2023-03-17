JMP Securities Lowers Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualtrics International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Qualtrics International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Qualtrics International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:XM opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Insider Transactions at Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brad R. Anderson sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $70,969.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,211,034.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 167,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,769,660.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,758,799 shares in the company, valued at $194,255,359.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad R. Anderson sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $70,969.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,211,034.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

