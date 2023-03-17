Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $2,946,600.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $2,946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,938.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, March 14th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $530,740.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00.

Arista Networks Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $162.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average of $125.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $164.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after buying an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.